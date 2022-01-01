Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve french toast

Saté image

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruity Pebbles French Toast$9.00
Classic French toast topped with vanilla mascarpone and blueberry syrup
More about Saté
Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$14.00
sourdough / powdered sugar / maple syrup / choice of meat & side
Vegan Cherry Lemonade French Toast$17.00
crispy chia & cherry infused french toast /
lemon agave syrup / scrambled JUST Egg® "made from plants" / Beyond™ breakfast sausage
Cherry Lime-Aid Stuffed French Toast$16.00
sourdough bread / cherry vanilla jam / key lime cream cheese spread / sweet citrus egg batter / choice of meat & side
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Italian Calzones

Clams

Tossed Salad

Italian Subs

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston