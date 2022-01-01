French toast in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve french toast
More about Saté
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Fruity Pebbles French Toast
|$9.00
Classic French toast topped with vanilla mascarpone and blueberry syrup
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
GRILL
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
|Classic French Toast
|$14.00
sourdough / powdered sugar / maple syrup / choice of meat & side
|Vegan Cherry Lemonade French Toast
|$17.00
crispy chia & cherry infused french toast /
lemon agave syrup / scrambled JUST Egg® "made from plants" / Beyond™ breakfast sausage
|Cherry Lime-Aid Stuffed French Toast
|$16.00
sourdough bread / cherry vanilla jam / key lime cream cheese spread / sweet citrus egg batter / choice of meat & side