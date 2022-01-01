Fried pickles in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve fried pickles
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$5.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Lightly breaded and fried pickle chips served with our spicy ranch
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Fried Pickles
|$8.50
Crunchy house breaded pickles served with jalapeno ranch.
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Fried Dill Pickle Chips
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$5.99