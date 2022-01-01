Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Garlic Bread$4.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$3.99
Garlic Bread$3.49
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$1.00
More about Schooners Grill
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$3.99
Garlic Bread$3.49
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Quesadillas

Reuben

Tortellini

Eggplant Parm

Stromboli

Crab Cakes

Pies

Cake

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston