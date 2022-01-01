Garlic bread in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Second Street American Bistro
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Side Garlic Bread
|$4.90
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$3.99
|Garlic Bread
|$3.49
More about Schooners Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Garlic Bread
|$1.00