Greek salad in Newport News

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.49
|Lg Greek Salad
|$9.49
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers served with out homemade greek dressing and pita bread.
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.00
|True Greek Salad
|$13.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olivese tossed in olive oil and served with pita.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Lg Greek Salad
|$9.49
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.49