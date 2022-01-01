Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenderloins$8.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
More about Capital Ale House
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.99
Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant

