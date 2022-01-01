Grilled chicken in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Second Street American Bistro
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenderloins
|$8.90
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
|Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
More about Capital Ale House
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
|Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99