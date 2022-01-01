Grits in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve grits
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.90
Cajun Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Bell Peppers/Green Onions/Tomatoes/Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes served in a Cajun Spiced Beer Broth
|Side Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes
|$4.90
|Side Creamy Cheese Grits
|$4.90
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Shrimp & Grits
|$11.00
Chef Kyles Signature Dish Features Jumbo Shrimp and Andouille Smoked Sausage in a Cajun Cream Gravy with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Spinach over Boursin Cheese Grits
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Shrimp and Smoked Sausage in a Cajun Cream Gravy with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Spinach over Boursin Cheese Grits
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.00
Shrimp and Smoked Sausage in a Cajun Cream Gravy with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Spinach over Boursin Cheese Grits
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Island Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
GRILL
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
|Étouffée & Grits
|$16.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast