Grits in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$24.90
Cajun Shrimp/Spicy Andouille Sausage/Bell Peppers/Green Onions/Tomatoes/Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes served in a Cajun Spiced Beer Broth
Side Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes$4.90
Side Creamy Cheese Grits$4.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Item pic

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$11.00
Chef Kyles Signature Dish Features Jumbo Shrimp and Andouille Smoked Sausage in a Cajun Cream Gravy with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Spinach over Boursin Cheese Grits
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Shrimp and Smoked Sausage in a Cajun Cream Gravy with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Spinach over Boursin Cheese Grits
Shrimp & Grits$12.00
Shrimp and Smoked Sausage in a Cajun Cream Gravy with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions and Spinach over Boursin Cheese Grits
More about Saté
Item pic

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Island Shrimp & Grits$23.00
More about The Cove Tavern
Étouffée & Grits image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Étouffée & Grits$16.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Spiced jumbo shrimp and kicked up grits with sausage
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

