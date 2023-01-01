Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve jerk chicken

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos$20.00
three tacos / mild dry rubbed jerk chicken* thigh / poppy & lime cabbage slaw / green tomato & pineapple salsa / micro cilantro /
blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas
Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos$15.00
try the **NEW! Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos** / two tacos / mild dry rubbed jerk chicken thigh / poppy & lime cabbage slaw / green tomato & pineapple salsa / micro cilantro /
blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas / choice of side
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Allspice Kitchen - 7210 Warwick Blvd

7210 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Jerk Chicken$10.99
More about Allspice Kitchen - 7210 Warwick Blvd

Map

