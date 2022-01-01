Mac and cheese in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Homestyle Mac-N-Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs and garlic toast.
|Southern Mac-N-Cheese
|$15.50
Creamy cheese sauce, bacon with a pulled pork, corn pico de gallo, finished with spicy BBQ sauce.
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$7.00
Two Egg Rolls Filled with Chef Kyle's Signature Four Cheese Mac & Cheese. Served with Smoked Bacon Marmalade
|Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
