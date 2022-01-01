Mussels in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve mussels
More about Capital Ale House
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|2lb Mussels
|$21.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
|1lb Mussels
|$13.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Mussels in Red Sauce
|$14.50