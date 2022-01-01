Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve mussels

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2lb Mussels$21.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
1lb Mussels$13.00
Garlic-Herb Mussels: Steamed in Belgian wit beer, garlic, butter, herbs.
Smoked Gouda & Bacon Mussels: Sautéed in smoked Gouda and bacon cream sauce.
Lemon Grass Mussels: Vegtable stock base with cilantro, scallions, and lemongrass
More about Capital Ale House
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels in Red Sauce$14.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Mussels$13.00
From Prince Edward Island with choice of white or red broth
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

