Nachos in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve nachos

Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Nacho$14.00
Our Regular nacho, (just bigger) with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork, topped with pico, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos$10.00
Schooners homemade chips topped, tomatoes, jalapeños and lots cheese. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Schooners Grill
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$15.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips layered with black beans, cheddar & jack cheeses, finished with our hoouse pico de gallo, chive sour cream and a side of verde sauce. Choice of blackened steak, pulled Cuban pork or chicken confit.
More about Capital Ale House
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Chips Nachos .$14.00
Cheesy crab imperial with pico over house made kettle chips
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Nachos$8.42
Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese made from our Beervana House Lager, 100% certified Angus beef, tomatoes and chives
More about Beervana Taphouse

