Nachos in Newport News

Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Full Nacho
|$14.00
Our Regular nacho, (just bigger) with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork, topped with pico, lettuce, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
|Nachos
|$10.00
Schooners homemade chips topped, tomatoes, jalapeños and lots cheese. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Nachos
|$15.00
Housemade corn tortilla chips layered with black beans, cheddar & jack cheeses, finished with our hoouse pico de gallo, chive sour cream and a side of verde sauce. Choice of blackened steak, pulled Cuban pork or chicken confit.
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Crab Chips Nachos .
|$14.00
Cheesy crab imperial with pico over house made kettle chips