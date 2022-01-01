Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Newport News
/
Newport News
/
Pancakes
Newport News restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES
VEDeat
694 Town Center Dr, Newport News
Avg 4.4
(408 reviews)
Pancake Plate
$13.50
More about VEDeat
GRILL
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
Avg 4.3
(537 reviews)
Buttermilk Pancakes
$13.00
two fluffy pancakes / whipped butter / maple syrup // choice of meat & side // gluten free option available // add chocolate chips, berries or nuts for an additional $2
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
