Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve po boy

Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp N Catfish Po Boy$9.95
Shrimp Po Boy$9.95
More about Seafood Shack
Item pic

 

Skrimp Shack

744 City Center Blvd., Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skrimp & Crab Po Boy$10.85
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)
Skrimp Po Boy$9.75
6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and covered with sauce of your choice!
More about Skrimp Shack
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$15.50
Oyster Po Boy$17.50
More about Craft 60
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Po' Boy$15.00
Fried Oysters with apple slaw, drizzled with house made remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll
Shrimp Po’ Boy$15.00
Fried shrimp with apple slaw, drizzled with house made remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Fish And Chips

Corn Chowder

American Subs

Penne

Cornbread

Tuna Wraps

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Chili

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston