Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve pretzels

Craft 60 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Mozzarella$8.50
More about Craft 60
Bavarian Pretzel image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sausage & Cheese Plate$18.00
Our signature Bavarian pretzel served with mustard, beer cheese, German landjager sausage, and chefs choice of artisanal cheese.
Bavarian Pretzel$9.50
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
Dessert Pretzel$9.50
A cinnamon-sugar baked pretzel served with warm caramel and chocolate sauce, and premium vanilla ice cream topped with a cherry.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
More about The Cove Tavern
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Mozzarella$8.50
Fresh hand cut mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, deep fried & served with house beer honey mustard
More about Craft 60

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Baked Ziti

Ravioli

Potstickers

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Waffles

Salad Wrap

Salmon

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston