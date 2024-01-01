Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve rice noodles

Consumer pic

 

Thai Tara -

610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Noodle & Rice$15.99
More about Thai Tara -
Main pic

 

Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd

12454 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Noodle$3.00
More about Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Fish Tacos

Gumbo

Shrimp Tacos

Fettuccine Alfredo

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Pasta

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Pad See

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston