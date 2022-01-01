Salmon in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Salmon Burger
|$16.90
House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.
|GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$22.90
Grilled Salmon/Quinoa Pilaf/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato
|Add Salmon Burger Patty
|$7.90
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Salmon Entree
|$21.00
Salmon served grilled or blackened. With your choice of two sides. Comes with a side of tartar sauce
|Salmon Sand
|$13.00
Salmon filet grilled or blackened on brioche bun. Lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle. served with tartar sauce and your choice of sides
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Salmon N Shrimp Dinner
|$21.00
Poke Surf
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News
|Poké Classic Salmon
|$13.95
Salmon, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Corn, Mango, Pineapple, Sesame Seed, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Crispy, Poké Sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|She Crab Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled or blackened over she crab with garlic toast