Salmon in Newport News

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$16.90
House Made 6 oz Fresh Salmon Cake/Applewood Smoked Bacon/Kosher Dill Pickles/Bistro Sauce/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion served on a Brioche Bun.
GF Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.90
Grilled Salmon/Quinoa Pilaf/Vegetable du Jour/Saffron-Tomato Cream/Charred Tomato
Add Salmon Burger Patty$7.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Entree$21.00
Salmon served grilled or blackened. With your choice of two sides. Comes with a side of tartar sauce
Salmon Sand$13.00
Salmon filet grilled or blackened on brioche bun. Lettuce tomato, onion, and pickle. served with tartar sauce and your choice of sides
More about Schooners Grill
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$7.00
More about Capital Ale House
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon N Shrimp Dinner$21.00
More about Seafood Shack
Poke Surf image

 

Poke Surf

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poké Classic Salmon$13.95
Salmon, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Corn, Mango, Pineapple, Sesame Seed, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Crispy, Poké Sauce
More about Poke Surf
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$26.00
More about Craft 60
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
She Crab Salmon$27.00
Grilled or blackened over she crab with garlic toast
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Windy City Wings- Restaurant

13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cheesesteak Platter$15.00
8 inch Chopped salmon steak sandwich with a sweet and savory taste served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad
More about Windy City Wings- Restaurant

