Seafood pizza in Newport News

Midtown Eats and Sandbar - 736 J Clyde Morris Blvd
Midtown Eats and Sandbar - 736 J Clyde Morris Blvd
736 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Seafood Flat Bread Pizza
|$13.00
White sauce topped with grilled shrimp, crab meat, mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Served with a side of lemon.
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Seafood Pizza
|$16.00
chopped shrimp and crab meat, spinach, bacon, melted mozzarella cheese. Pita bread crust, and home made pizza sauce (bacon and lobster base sauce)