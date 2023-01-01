Seafood pizza in Newport News

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Midtown Eats and Sandbar - 736 J Clyde Morris Blvd

736 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Flat Bread Pizza$13.00
White sauce topped with grilled shrimp, crab meat, mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. Served with a side of lemon.
More about Midtown Eats and Sandbar - 736 J Clyde Morris Blvd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pizza$16.00
chopped shrimp and crab meat, spinach, bacon, melted mozzarella cheese. Pita bread crust, and home made pizza sauce (bacon and lobster base sauce)
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

