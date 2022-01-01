Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.
More about Schooners Grill
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
More about Capital Ale House
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (2)$9.00
More about Seafood Shack

