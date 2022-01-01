Shrimp tacos in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Schooners Grill
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.
More about Capital Ale House
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.