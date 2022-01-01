Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak tacos in
Newport News
/
Newport News
/
Steak Tacos
Newport News restaurants that serve steak tacos
Craft 60 - Taphouse
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
No reviews yet
SW Steak Tacos
$16.50
More about Craft 60 - Taphouse
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News - 561 Bland Blvd
561 Bland Blvd, Newport News
No reviews yet
Philly Steak Tacos
$14.00
More about Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News - 561 Bland Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News
French Fries
Bread Pudding
Cornbread
Fajitas
Stuffed Mushrooms
Chicken Pizza
Sliders
Caesar Salad
More near Newport News to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(355 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(312 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(190 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1888 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston