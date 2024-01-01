Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve thai salad

Thai Tara -

610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tara Salad$8.99
More about Thai Tara -
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro Newport News

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Cashew Salad$14.90
With Mandarin Peanut Dressing/Toasted Cashews/Sugar Snap Peas/Mixed Greens/Shredded Vegetable Blend/Crispy Noodles
More about Second Street American Bistro Newport News

