Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve waffles

Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$16.90
Pair of Crispy Waffles topped with House-Made Chicken Tenders
Served with sides of Chipotle Honey & Pancake Syrup
Single Waffle & Berries$5.90
More about Second Street American Bistro
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Saté image

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
More about Saté
374d2333-fd91-462d-a8a0-972da9c6e890 image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
More about The Cove Tavern
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

12233 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP

Greenyard Grill

3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
More about Greenyard Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Rigatoni

Mozzarella Sticks

Scallops

Fried Ravioli

Pizza Steak

Shrimp Tacos

Cheese Fries

Catfish Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston