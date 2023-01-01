Wontons in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve wontons
Thai Tara
610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News
|Crispy Wontons (8)
|$7.00
Wontons lightly stuffed with chicken, deep fried and served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
SATÉ
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Smoked Brisket Wontons
|$8.00
House smoked beef brisket stuffed in a wonton wrapper and deep fried. Served over a bed of grilled pineapple slaw. With pickled onions, cilantro and Alabama BBQ
