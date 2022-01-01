Newport restaurants you'll love
Must-try Newport restaurants
Local Ocean Seafoods
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport
|Popular items
|Oyster Shooter*
|$2.25
Local raw oyster, cocktail sauce, lemon
|Halibut Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Panko-crusted halibut fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|Smoked Tuna Belly Deviled Egg
|$3.00
Butter, green onion, Dijon, Gochujang, chili oil, crispy rice noodles, lime zest (half-egg serving)
Sorella in Nye Beach
526 NW Coast St, Newport
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$18.00
Mozzarella di Bufula, San Marzano tomato puree, basil
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Chicken Parmesan breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, served over cappellini pasta with marinara and cream.
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Garlic butter, pecorino Romano, mozzarella
The Coffee House - Newport
156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport
Asiatico Waterfront Sushi
875 SW Bay Blvd, Newport