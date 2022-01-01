Newport restaurants you'll love

Newport restaurants
Toast
  • Newport

Newport's top cuisines

American
Italian
Must-try Newport restaurants

Local Ocean Seafoods image

 

Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Oyster Shooter*$2.25
Local raw oyster, cocktail sauce, lemon
Halibut Fish & Chips$26.00
Panko-crusted halibut fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Smoked Tuna Belly Deviled Egg$3.00
Butter, green onion, Dijon, Gochujang, chili oil, crispy rice noodles, lime zest (half-egg serving) 
Sorella in Nye Beach image

 

Sorella in Nye Beach

526 NW Coast St, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$18.00
Mozzarella di Bufula, San Marzano tomato puree, basil
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Chicken Parmesan breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, served over cappellini pasta with marinara and cream.
Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic butter, pecorino Romano, mozzarella
Jack Sprats Bayfront image

SEAFOOD

Jack Sprats Bayfront

1000 SE Bay Blvd, Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Main pic

 

The Coffee House - Newport

156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asiatico Waterfront Sushi image

 

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi

875 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More near Newport to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
