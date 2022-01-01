Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve cake

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

Takeout
Crab Cakes Florentine$24.95
Two crabcakes with two poached eggs topped with our florentini sauce on a bed of spinach. Served with a side of our home-fried potatoes and your choice of bread.
Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dungeness Crab Cake$11.00
With tartar sauce, lemon
Dungeness Crab Cake Meal$27.00
Two cakes, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Waffle$11.00
Carrot Cake batter, raisins, walnuts
Sorella in Nye Beach

526 NW Coast St, Newport

Takeout
Chocolate Almond Cake$12.00
Chocolate almond cake with Oregon strawberries, vanilla whipped cream, and chocolate sauce
