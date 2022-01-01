Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve corn dogs

Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay

2320 OSU Drive, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$9.00
More about Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
Flashbacks Fountain and Grill

1255 N Coast Hwy, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Dogs Basket$8.00
Two corn dogs fried to a golden brown.
More about Flashbacks Fountain and Grill

