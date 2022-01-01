Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.95
(3) Cod fish with french fries
Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lingcod Fish & Chips$21.00
Panko-crusted lingcod fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Rockfish Fish & Chips$19.00
Panko-crusted rockfish fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Halibut Fish & Chips$26.00
Panko-crusted halibut fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rock Cod Fish N Chips$16.00
beer battered rock rod, pineapple cabbage coleslaw with poppy seeds, tartar sauce
