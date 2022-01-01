Fish and chips in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport
|Fish & Chips
|$17.95
(3) Cod fish with french fries
Local Ocean Seafoods
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport
|Lingcod Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Panko-crusted lingcod fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|Rockfish Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Panko-crusted rockfish fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
|Halibut Fish & Chips
|$26.00
Panko-crusted halibut fillet, fennel slaw, fries, tartar sauce, lemon