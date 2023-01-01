Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay

2320 OSU Drive, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
Consumer pic

 

Flashbacks Fountain and Grill

1255 N Coast Hwy, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried chicken patty.
More about Flashbacks Fountain and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Ceviche

Chicken Burgers

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Tarts

Tacos

Stew

Map

More near Newport to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston