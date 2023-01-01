Fried chicken sandwiches in Newport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Newport restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
2320 OSU Drive, Newport
No reviews yet
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
Flashbacks Fountain and Grill
1255 N Coast Hwy, Newport
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.50
Fried chicken patty.
More about Flashbacks Fountain and Grill
