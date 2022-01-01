Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Garlic Bread
Newport restaurants that serve garlic bread
Rogue Bayfront Public House - 748 SW Bay Blvd
748 SW Bay Blvd, Newport
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$4.00
More about Rogue Bayfront Public House - 748 SW Bay Blvd
Sorella in Nye Beach
526 NW Coast St, Newport
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$9.00
Garlic butter, pecorino Romano, mozzarella
More about Sorella in Nye Beach
