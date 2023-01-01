Mac and cheese in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Clearwater Restaurant
Clearwater Restaurant
325 Bay Blvd, Newport
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$24.00
Experience the Ultimate Comfort Food with Our Dungeness Crab Mac & Cheese. Made with Macaroni Pasta, Celery, Onion, White Wine Reduction, Heavy Cream, White Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan, Gouda, Truffle Oil, and Fresh Dungeness Crab. Enjoy This $24.00 Dish that Will Satisfy Your Cravings. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten, Dairy, and Shellfish. Order Today!
|Kids Mac n' Cheese
|$9.00
Our kids' mac and cheese is a classic and comforting dish made with elbow macaroni and a rich and creamy cheese sauce.
* Can be made Gluten Free