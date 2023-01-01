Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Mac & Cheese$24.00
Experience the Ultimate Comfort Food with Our Dungeness Crab Mac & Cheese. Made with Macaroni Pasta, Celery, Onion, White Wine Reduction, Heavy Cream, White Cheddar, Feta, Parmesan, Gouda, Truffle Oil, and Fresh Dungeness Crab. Enjoy This $24.00 Dish that Will Satisfy Your Cravings. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten, Dairy, and Shellfish. Order Today!
Kids Mac n' Cheese$9.00
Our kids' mac and cheese is a classic and comforting dish made with elbow macaroni and a rich and creamy cheese sauce.
Kids Mac n' Cheese$9.00
* Elbow Macaroni

* Cheese Sauce

* Cream

*Allergy- Cheese, Wheat, Milk

* Can be made Gluten Free
More about Clearwater Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd

622 SW Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$4.95
Kraft Mac & Cheese
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd

