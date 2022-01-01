Prawns in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve prawns
Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
2320 OSU Drive, Newport
|Prawns & Chips
|$17.00
Local Ocean Seafoods
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport
|Spot Prawn Gumbo
|$24.00
Peel-and-eat spot prawns, mussels, Manila clams, Andouille sausage, arborio rice, black bean, red bell pepper, spinach, onion, celery, shellfish broth (spicy)
|Side Prawns (5)
|$15.00
Side of five seared wild prawns
|Wild Prawn Salad
|$24.00
Grilled prawns, bacon, queso fresco, spinach, cabbage, orange, poblano, tomato, cucumber, orange vinaigrette
++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.