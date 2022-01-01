Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve prawns

Consumer pic

 

Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay

2320 OSU Drive, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawns & Chips$17.00
More about Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
Item pic

 

Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spot Prawn Gumbo$24.00
Peel-and-eat spot prawns, mussels, Manila clams, Andouille sausage, arborio rice, black bean, red bell pepper, spinach, onion, celery, shellfish broth (spicy)
Side Prawns (5)$15.00
Side of five seared wild prawns
Wild Prawn Salad$24.00
Grilled prawns, bacon, queso fresco, spinach, cabbage, orange, poblano, tomato, cucumber, orange vinaigrette
++Some ingredients are prepared in an area with gluten. Okay for gluten sensitive, avoid if you are celiac.
More about Local Ocean Seafoods

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Chicken Sandwiches

Clam Chowder

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Fish Tacos

Garden Salad

Salmon

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Newport to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1031 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston