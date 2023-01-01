Shrimp salad in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Asiatico Waterfront Sushi - 875 SW Bay Blvd
Asiatico Waterfront Sushi - 875 SW Bay Blvd
875 SW Bay Blvd, Newport
|Shrimp Mango Salad
|$17.00
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd
622 SW Blvd, Newport
|Grilled Shrimp Salad Sandwich "Brucewich"
|$15.95
Shrimp salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread.
Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.