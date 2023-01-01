Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi image

 

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi - 875 SW Bay Blvd

875 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

Shrimp Mango Salad$17.00
More about Asiatico Waterfront Sushi - 875 SW Bay Blvd
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd

622 SW Blvd, Newport

Grilled Shrimp Salad Sandwich "Brucewich"$15.95
Shrimp salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread.
Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd

