Tacos in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve tacos
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport
|Fish Tacos
|$15.95
(3) Grilled Salmon, napa cabbage and cilantro with chipotle aioli
Local Ocean Seafoods
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport
|Lingcod Tacos
|$15.00
(spicy - mild) Chickpea-battered fried lingcod, citrus slaw, arbol chile aioli, pickled veggies, corn tortilla (GF)
|Halibut Fish Tacos
|$20.00
(spicy - mild) Chickpea-battered fried lingcod, citrus slaw, arbol chile aioli, pickled veggies, corn tortilla (GF)
Clearwater Restaurant
325 Bay Blvd, Newport
|Tuna Poke Tacos
|$16.00
local albacore tuna, marcona almonss, green onions, avocado fan, ginger sambal sauce, seaweed salad, fried wontons, micro greens. Ginger Sambal Sauce: sesame oil, soy sauce, chili paste, sesame vinaigrette, ginger, ALLERGIES: Soy, Sesame, Gluten (wontons), garlic (dressing)
|Crispy Rock Cod Tacos
|$18.00
Beer battered rock cod, pico de gallo, guacamole, hot garlic habanero cream sauce, spicy pumpkins sauce, cilantro cream