Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.95
(3) Grilled Salmon, napa cabbage and cilantro with chipotle aioli
More about The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Item pic

 

Local Ocean Seafoods

213 Southeast Bay Boulevard, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lingcod Tacos$15.00
(spicy - mild) Chickpea-battered fried lingcod, citrus slaw, arbol chile aioli, pickled veggies, corn tortilla (GF)
Halibut Fish Tacos$20.00
(spicy - mild) Chickpea-battered fried lingcod, citrus slaw, arbol chile aioli, pickled veggies, corn tortilla (GF)
More about Local Ocean Seafoods
Item pic

 

Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Poke Tacos$16.00
marcona almonds, seaweed salad, crispy wonton shells
Tuna Poke Tacos$16.00
local albacore tuna, marcona almonss, green onions, avocado fan, ginger sambal sauce, seaweed salad, fried wontons, micro greens. Ginger Sambal Sauce: sesame oil, soy sauce, chili paste, sesame vinaigrette, ginger, ALLERGIES: Soy, Sesame, Gluten (wontons), garlic (dressing)
Crispy Rock Cod Tacos$18.00
Beer battered rock cod, pico de gallo, guacamole, hot garlic habanero cream sauce, spicy pumpkins sauce, cilantro cream
More about Clearwater Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Waffles

Curry

Bread Pudding

Pudding

Calamari

Ceviche

Scallops

Salmon

Map

More near Newport to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston