Newport restaurants you'll love

@ THE DECK
1 Waites Wharf, Newport
|Popular items
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$24.00
Served with smoked Bacon & Shitake Mushrooms in a Bourbon Cream Sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, House made Caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, & white Anchovies
|Chicken Piccata Family Dinner
|$60.00
Served over Fettuccine with garlic, capote capers, white wine, butter & lemon zest. *Feeds approx. 4 ppl.
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled Corn Salad, Queso Fresco , Chipotle Aioli
|*Pretzel Sticks!
|$9.00
Smoke Mozzarella Beer Cheese
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, Fried Onions
PIZZA
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$5.50
Baked Italian Bread topped with a butter and garlic mixture
|Loretta
|$13.50
“MARGHERITA PIZZA” fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, San Marzano sauce.
|Aunt Josephina
|$15.50
“Pepperoni pizza “ fresh mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, cupped pepperoni.
Tavern on Broadway
16 Broadway, Newport
|Popular items
|Honey Sriracha Brussels
|$7.00
Brussel sprouts, flash fried until crispy, and tossed in our house made honey sriracha sauce.
|Kalua Pork Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Hawaiian style pulled pork mixed with Napa cabbage, carrots, red onion. Served with a sweet 'n' sour dipping sauce
|Fig & Goat Cheese
|$14.00
Caramelized onion/ baby arugula / balsamic drizzle
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Bar and Board
282 Thames st, Newport
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Pan Seared Shrimp, Cheddar Grits, Ham, Chorizo
|Salmon
|$26.00
mushroom risotto, dill creme fraiche, haricots verts
|Tempura Cauliflower
|$15.00
"vegan" terriyaki glaze, purple cabbage, sesame
SANDWICHES • GRILL
O'Brien's Pub, Newport
501 Thames St, Newport
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.99
(8) Bone-in chicken drums and wings, served with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
|Plain Mac & Cheese
|$13.50
Creamy cheddar cheese melted and blended with penne pasta, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
|GF Cheese pizza
|$15.99
13" Still Riding Foods brand pizza crust topped with O'Brien's own marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Surf Club
337 Thames Street, Newport
|Popular items
|Twisty Bread
|$11.00
Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Tomato Fondue
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Oil
|Reg Caesar No Chx
|$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Oyster Bar
345 Thames St, Newport
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
|Octopus
|$18.00
|Beau Soleil
|$3.25
Knot Norm's
515 Thames St., Newport
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Fresh lobster steamed and poached in house made lobster butter to order. Served on a toasted New England hot dog bun with a light sweeping of old bay aioli. Finished with micro celery and a squeeze of lemon juice, comes with a side of Cape Cod chips, house made pickles and slaw.
|Fish Tacos Entre
|$14.00
Two lightly fried Mahi Mahi served in a corn tortilla. Topped with a cabbage and pepper slaw, grilled pineapple and togarashi aioli. Served on a classic toasted New England hot dog bun and served with a side of Cape Cod chips, house-made pickles and slaw.
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$16.00
8 Jumbo crispy chicken wings with hot oil, cilantro and lime
Cafe Zelda
528 Thames St, Newport
|Popular items
|Lava cake
|$10.00
|Fries
|$6.00
|Boneless Wings
|$16.00
Freaky Burrito
337 Thames St, Newport
|Popular items
|Chips & Guac
|$7.00
Fresh tortilla chips, house guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips, red & green salsa
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Griddled cheese stuffed tortilla