Newport restaurants you'll love

Newport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newport

Newport's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Must-try Newport restaurants

@ THE DECK image

 

@ THE DECK

1 Waites Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Ravioli$24.00
Served with smoked Bacon & Shitake Mushrooms in a Bourbon Cream Sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, House made Caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, & white Anchovies
Chicken Piccata Family Dinner$60.00
Served over Fettuccine with garlic, capote capers, white wine, butter & lemon zest. *Feeds approx. 4 ppl.
Caleb & Broad image

 

Caleb & Broad

162 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Burrito$13.00
Grilled Corn Salad, Queso Fresco , Chipotle Aioli
*Pretzel Sticks!$9.00
Smoke Mozzarella Beer Cheese
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Pulled Pork, Fried Onions
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport

Avg 4.1 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$5.50
Baked Italian Bread topped with a butter and garlic mixture
Loretta$13.50
“MARGHERITA PIZZA” fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, San Marzano sauce.
Aunt Josephina$15.50
“Pepperoni pizza “ fresh mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, cupped pepperoni.
Tavern on Broadway image

 

Tavern on Broadway

16 Broadway, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Sriracha Brussels$7.00
Brussel sprouts, flash fried until crispy, and tossed in our house made honey sriracha sauce.
Kalua Pork Spring Rolls$6.00
Hawaiian style pulled pork mixed with Napa cabbage, carrots, red onion. Served with a sweet 'n' sour dipping sauce
Fig & Goat Cheese$14.00
Caramelized onion/ baby arugula / balsamic drizzle
Bar and Board image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Bar and Board

282 Thames st, Newport

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Pan Seared Shrimp, Cheddar Grits, Ham, Chorizo
Salmon$26.00
mushroom risotto, dill creme fraiche, haricots verts
Tempura Cauliflower$15.00
"vegan" terriyaki glaze, purple cabbage, sesame
O'Brien's Pub, Newport image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Pub, Newport

501 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.3 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$12.99
(8) Bone-in chicken drums and wings, served with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
Plain Mac & Cheese$13.50
Creamy cheddar cheese melted and blended with penne pasta, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
GF Cheese pizza$15.99
13" Still Riding Foods brand pizza crust topped with O'Brien's own marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese.
Surf Club image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisty Bread$11.00
Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Tomato Fondue
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Oil
Reg Caesar No Chx$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing
Midtown Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Oyster Bar

345 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.4 (2945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$15.00
Octopus$18.00
Beau Soleil$3.25
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lobster Roll$34.00
Fresh lobster steamed and poached in house made lobster butter to order. Served on a toasted New England hot dog bun with a light sweeping of old bay aioli. Finished with micro celery and a squeeze of lemon juice, comes with a side of Cape Cod chips, house made pickles and slaw.
Fish Tacos Entre$14.00
Two lightly fried Mahi Mahi served in a corn tortilla. Topped with a cabbage and pepper slaw, grilled pineapple and togarashi aioli. Served on a classic toasted New England hot dog bun and served with a side of Cape Cod chips, house-made pickles and slaw.
Fried Chicken Wings$16.00
8 Jumbo crispy chicken wings with hot oil, cilantro and lime
Boru Noodle Bar image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Boru Noodle Bar

36 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.2 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Corner Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Corner Cafe

110 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.5 (1386 reviews)
Takeout
The Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Bar

30 Bowens Wharf, Newport

Avg 4 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
DOCKSIDE/RIPTIDES image

 

DOCKSIDE/RIPTIDES

1 Waites Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Westwind Harbour Grill image

 

Westwind Harbour Grill

1 Waites Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Zelda

528 Thames St, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lava cake$10.00
Fries$6.00
Boneless Wings$16.00
Restaurant banner

 

Freaky Burrito

337 Thames St, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Guac$7.00
Fresh tortilla chips, house guacamole
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips, red & green salsa
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Griddled cheese stuffed tortilla
Restaurant banner

 

The Landing - Newport RI 30 Bowen's Wharf

30 Bowens Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
