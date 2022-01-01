Newport American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Newport
@ THE DECK
1 Waites Wharf, Newport
|Popular items
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$24.00
Served with smoked Bacon & Shitake Mushrooms in a Bourbon Cream Sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, House made Caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, & white Anchovies
|Chicken Piccata Family Dinner
|$60.00
Served over Fettuccine with garlic, capote capers, white wine, butter & lemon zest. *Feeds approx. 4 ppl.
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled Corn Salad, Queso Fresco , Chipotle Aioli
|Herb Roasted Half Chicken
|$20.00
Sweet Potato Wedges , Green Beans
|Caleb Burger
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Crispy onions, Herb Aioli, on Brioche, Hand Cut Fries
Tavern on Broadway
16 Broadway, Newport
|Popular items
|Fig & Goat Cheese
|$14.00
Caramelized onion/ baby arugula / balsamic drizzle
|Kalua Pork Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Hawaiian style pulled pork mixed with Napa cabbage, carrots, red onion. Served with a sweet 'n' sour dipping sauce
|Honey Sriracha Brussels
|$7.00
Brussel sprouts, flash fried until crispy, and tossed in our house made honey sriracha sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
O'Brien's Pub, Newport
501 Thames St, Newport
|Popular items
|Plain Mac & Cheese
|$13.50
Creamy cheddar cheese melted and blended with penne pasta, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
|Wings
|$12.99
(8) Bone-in chicken drums and wings, served with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
|Side FF
|$5.99
Classic O'B's addicting French Fries!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Oyster Bar
345 Thames St, Newport
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
|French Onion
|$11.00
|Lobster Corn Chowder
|$12.00