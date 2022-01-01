Newport American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Newport

@ THE DECK image

 

@ THE DECK

1 Waites Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Ravioli$24.00
Served with smoked Bacon & Shitake Mushrooms in a Bourbon Cream Sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, House made Caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, & white Anchovies
Chicken Piccata Family Dinner$60.00
Served over Fettuccine with garlic, capote capers, white wine, butter & lemon zest. *Feeds approx. 4 ppl.
More about @ THE DECK
Caleb & Broad image

 

Caleb & Broad

162 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Burrito$13.00
Grilled Corn Salad, Queso Fresco , Chipotle Aioli
Herb Roasted Half Chicken$20.00
Sweet Potato Wedges , Green Beans
Caleb Burger$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Crispy onions, Herb Aioli, on Brioche, Hand Cut Fries
More about Caleb & Broad
Tavern on Broadway image

 

Tavern on Broadway

16 Broadway, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fig & Goat Cheese$14.00
Caramelized onion/ baby arugula / balsamic drizzle
Kalua Pork Spring Rolls$6.00
Hawaiian style pulled pork mixed with Napa cabbage, carrots, red onion. Served with a sweet 'n' sour dipping sauce
Honey Sriracha Brussels$7.00
Brussel sprouts, flash fried until crispy, and tossed in our house made honey sriracha sauce.
More about Tavern on Broadway
O'Brien's Pub, Newport image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Pub, Newport

501 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.3 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Mac & Cheese$13.50
Creamy cheddar cheese melted and blended with penne pasta, topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
Wings$12.99
(8) Bone-in chicken drums and wings, served with mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce. Comes with one dipping sauce. Additional sauce(s) are extra.
Side FF$5.99
Classic O'B's addicting French Fries!
More about O'Brien's Pub, Newport
Midtown Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Oyster Bar

345 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.4 (2945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$15.00
French Onion$11.00
Lobster Corn Chowder$12.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Zelda

528 Thames St, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lava cake$10.00
Cup Chowder$6.00
Steak Frites$28.00
More about Cafe Zelda

