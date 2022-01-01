Newport pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Newport
More about Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport
|Popular items
|Side Zia's Meatball
|$3.75
One of Aunt Zia's Meatballs served in our house marinara sauce
|Aunt Angelina
|$18.50
Thinly sliced Levoni prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest
|Chicken Parmesan
|$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, fried, then baked. Topped with mozzarella cheese and Sardella’s Marinara sauce. Served over linguini pasta.
More about Surf Club
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Surf Club
337 Thames Street, Newport
|Popular items
|Twisty Bread
|$11.00
Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Tomato Fondue
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Oil
|Reg Caesar No Chx
|$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing