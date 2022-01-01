Newport pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Newport

Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport

Avg 4.1 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Zia's Meatball$3.75
One of Aunt Zia's Meatballs served in our house marinara sauce
Aunt Angelina$18.50
Thinly sliced Levoni prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, fried, then baked. Topped with mozzarella cheese and Sardella’s Marinara sauce. Served over linguini pasta.
More about Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
Surf Club image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisty Bread$11.00
Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Tomato Fondue
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Oil
Reg Caesar No Chx$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing
More about Surf Club
Corner Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Corner Cafe

110 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.5 (1386 reviews)
Takeout
More about Corner Cafe

