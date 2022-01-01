Newport seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Newport

Midtown Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Oyster Bar

345 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.4 (2945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$15.00
French Onion$11.00
Lobster Corn Chowder$12.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Wings$16.00
8 Jumbo crispy chicken wings with hot oil, cilantro and lime
Fish Tacos Entre$14.00
Two lightly fried Mahi Mahi served in a corn tortilla. Topped with a cabbage and pepper slaw, grilled pineapple and togarashi aioli. Served on a classic toasted New England hot dog bun and served with a side of Cape Cod chips, house-made pickles and slaw.
Steak and Cheese Roll$13.50
Shaved steak with sautéed onion, pickled jalepenos (knot spicy), shishito peppers (knot spicy), and topped with our gooey house made cheese sauce. Served on a classic toasted New England hot dog bun and served with a side of Cape Cod chips, house-made pickles and slaw.
More about Knot Norm's
The Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Bar

30 Bowens Wharf, Newport

Avg 4 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Lobster Bar

