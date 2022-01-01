Newport seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Newport
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Oyster Bar
345 Thames St, Newport
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
|French Onion
|$11.00
|Lobster Corn Chowder
|$12.00
Knot Norm's
515 Thames St., Newport
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$16.00
8 Jumbo crispy chicken wings with hot oil, cilantro and lime
|Fish Tacos Entre
|$14.00
Two lightly fried Mahi Mahi served in a corn tortilla. Topped with a cabbage and pepper slaw, grilled pineapple and togarashi aioli. Served on a classic toasted New England hot dog bun and served with a side of Cape Cod chips, house-made pickles and slaw.
|Steak and Cheese Roll
|$13.50
Shaved steak with sautéed onion, pickled jalepenos (knot spicy), shishito peppers (knot spicy), and topped with our gooey house made cheese sauce. Served on a classic toasted New England hot dog bun and served with a side of Cape Cod chips, house-made pickles and slaw.