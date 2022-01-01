Burritos in
Newport restaurants that serve burritos
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
Avg 4.7
(1256 reviews)
Pulled Pork Burrito
$13.00
Grilled Corn Salad, Queso Fresco , Chipotle Aioli
More about Caleb & Broad
Freaky Burrito
337 Thames St, Newport
No reviews yet
Pork Burrito
$12.00
Spicy Beef Burrito
$12.00
Chicken Burrito
$12.00
More about Freaky Burrito
