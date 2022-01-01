Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Kitchen

476 Thames St, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili 🌶$0.00
More about Lucy's Kitchen
Surf Club image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Wings$15.00
More about Surf Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Pork Belly

Salmon

Kale Salad

Bisque

French Onion Soup

Mahi Mahi

Stew

Steak Bowls

Map

More near Newport to explore

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston