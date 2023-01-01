Clam chowder in Newport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bar and Board image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Bar and Board -

282 Thames st, Newport

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$10.00
quahog's, potatoes, bacon, cream
More about Bar and Board -
Banner pic

 

Knot Norm's - Newport

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$8.00
House-made New England clam chowder.
More about Knot Norm's - Newport

