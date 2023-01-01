Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clam chowder in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Clam Chowder
Newport restaurants that serve clam chowder
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Bar and Board -
282 Thames st, Newport
Avg 4.4
(976 reviews)
Clam Chowder
$10.00
quahog's, potatoes, bacon, cream
More about Bar and Board -
Knot Norm's - Newport
515 Thames St., Newport
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$8.00
House-made New England clam chowder.
More about Knot Norm's - Newport
