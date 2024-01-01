Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve coleslaw

Surf Club image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$3.00
More about Surf Club
Item pic

 

Cluck House - 515 Thames Street

515 Thames Street, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.00
More about Cluck House - 515 Thames Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Cake

Pork Belly

Cappuccino

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Lobster Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Squid

Map

More near Newport to explore

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Kingstown

No reviews yet

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (815 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston