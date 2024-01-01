Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Coleslaw
Newport restaurants that serve coleslaw
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Surf Club
337 Thames Street, Newport
Avg 4.4
(479 reviews)
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Surf Club
Cluck House - 515 Thames Street
515 Thames Street, Newport
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.00
More about Cluck House - 515 Thames Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport
Cake
Pork Belly
Cappuccino
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Lobster Rolls
Shrimp Tempura
Squid
More near Newport to explore
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston