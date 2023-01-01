Cookies in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve cookies
Corner Market Cafe #48 - 48C Cafe Connell Hwy
138 Connell Hwy, Newport
|Cookies n' Cream
|$6.69
Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream
Total Protein = 20g
Lucy's Kitchen
476 Thames St, Newport
|Chai Snickerdoodle Cookie✨
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies. Perfect with a tall glass of milk.
|Shamrock Shortbread
|$3.00
Crisp and buttery heart-shaped sugar cookie filled with Bonne Maman strawberry preserves.