Cornbread in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Cornbread
Newport restaurants that serve cornbread
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
Avg 4.7
(1256 reviews)
Sweet Cornbread
$6.00
More about Caleb & Broad
Lucy's Kitchen
476 Thames St, Newport
No reviews yet
Cornbread
$3.00
House-made cornbread with a side of butter.
More about Lucy's Kitchen
