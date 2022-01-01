Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

Stoneacre Brasserie - 28 Washington Sq

28 Washington Sq, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Glazed Chicken$16.00
Cucumbers & Spicy AIoli
More about Stoneacre Brasserie - 28 Washington Sq
Consumer pic

 

Stoneacre Garden

151 Swinburne Row, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Aioli & Cucumbers
More about Stoneacre Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Kale Salad

Grilled Chicken

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobster Rolls

Bisque

Lobsters

French Fries

Map

More near Newport to explore

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston