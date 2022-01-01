Fish tacos in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve fish tacos
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$14.00
mahi mahi, pickled carrots & radishes, lemon aioli
Knot Norm's
515 Thames St., Newport
|Fish Tacos Entre
|$14.00
Two (2) fried mahi tacos with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.
|Single Fish Taco Appetizer
|$8.00
One (1) fried mahi taco with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.