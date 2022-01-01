Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Newport

Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Caleb & Broad

162 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$14.00
mahi mahi, pickled carrots & radishes, lemon aioli
More about Caleb & Broad
Surf Club image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Surf Club
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos Entre$14.00
Two (2) fried mahi tacos with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.
Single Fish Taco Appetizer$8.00
One (1) fried mahi taco with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.
More about Knot Norm's

