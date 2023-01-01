Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve fried rice

Caleb & Broad image

 

Caleb & Broad

162 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Fried Rice$20.00
peanut sauce, sunny side up egg
More about Caleb & Broad
Midtown Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Oyster Bar

345 Thames St, Newport

Avg 4.4 (2945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Veg Fried Rice$13.00
Large Pork Fried Rice$15.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar

