Fried rice in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Fried Rice
Newport restaurants that serve fried rice
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
Avg 4.7
(1256 reviews)
Pork Fried Rice
$20.00
peanut sauce, sunny side up egg
More about Caleb & Broad
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Oyster Bar
345 Thames St, Newport
Avg 4.4
(2945 reviews)
Large Veg Fried Rice
$13.00
Large Pork Fried Rice
$15.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar
