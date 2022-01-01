Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Grilled Chicken
Newport restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Surf Club
337 Thames Street, Newport
Avg 4.4
(479 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Caprese
$16.00
More about Surf Club
Stoneacre Garden
151 Swinburne Row, Newport
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
$15.00
More about Stoneacre Garden
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport
Chopped Salad
Lobster Rolls
Mahi Mahi
Tacos
French Fries
Clams
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
More near Newport to explore
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(564 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(73 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston