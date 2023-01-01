Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Hummus
Newport restaurants that serve hummus
Lucy's Kitchen
476 Thames St, Newport
No reviews yet
Sunny Hummus
$10.50
Toasted Everything bagel, hummus, sundried tomato pesto, lettuce, cheddar cheese, microgreens
More about Lucy's Kitchen
Stoneacre Garden
151 Swinburne Row, Newport
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO HUMMUS
$12.00
More about Stoneacre Garden
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport
French Onion Soup
Mussels
Salmon
Lobster Rolls
Cake
Green Beans
Tacos
Crispy Chicken
More near Newport to explore
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(585 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(115 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston