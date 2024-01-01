Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve nachos

Diego's Newport

11 Bowens Wharf, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Diego's Original Nachos$18.00
Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli,scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2
Vegan Nachos$17.00
Individually dressed nachos with roasted veggies, melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas.
GF Nachos GF$18.00
Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken tinga, pulled pork or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Surf Club

337 Thames Street, Newport

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos$22.00
