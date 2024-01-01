Nachos in Newport
Diego's Newport
11 Bowens Wharf, Newport
|Diego's Original Nachos
|$18.00
Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli,scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2
|Vegan Nachos
|$17.00
Individually dressed nachos with roasted veggies, melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas.
|GF Nachos GF
|$18.00
Individually dressed nachos with melted cheese, baja aioli, scallions, pico de gallo & fresh guacamole on yellow corn tortillas. Choice of chicken tinga, pulled pork or roasted veggies. Substitute baby shrimp +$2