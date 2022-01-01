Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Pies
Newport restaurants that serve pies
Caleb & Broad
162 Broadway, Newport
Avg 4.7
(1256 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$10.00
strawberry tequila glaze
More about Caleb & Broad
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Oyster Bar
345 Thames St, Newport
Avg 4.4
(2945 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$10.00
More about Midtown Oyster Bar
