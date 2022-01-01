Ravioli in Newport
Newport restaurants that serve ravioli
@ THE DECK
1 Waites Wharf, Newport
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$24.00
Served with smoked Bacon & Shitake Mushrooms in a Bourbon Cream Sauce.
PIZZA
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport
|Ravioli Prosciutto
|$20.50
Cheese filled ravioli, diced prosciutto, basil cream sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.50
Lobster filled ravioli, plum tomato cream sauce.