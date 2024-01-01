Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Caleb & Broad image

 

Caleb & Broad

162 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Caleb & Broad
Item pic

 

Cluck House - 515 Thames Street

515 Thames Street, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Cluck House - 515 Thames Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Taco Salad

Pudding

Quesadillas

Scallops

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Caesar Salad

Pork Belly

Map

More near Newport to explore

East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Kingstown

No reviews yet

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (602 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston